Five players the Miami Heat should not select in the NBA Draft

Feb 23, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard T.J. Leaf against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Much of the talk is about who the Miami Heat should take in the first round of the draft, but here are five they'd be better off avoiding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.