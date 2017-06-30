'Dreamers' at ASU, UA and NAU to keep in-state tuition, for now
Students known as "dreamers" will continue to receive in-state tuition at Arizona's three public universities during an appeal of a court ruling. 'Dreamers' at ASU, UA and NAU to keep in-state tuition, for now Students known as "dreamers" will continue to receive in-state tuition at Arizona's three public universities during an appeal of a court ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|1 hr
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|17 hr
|powder
|9
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|22 hr
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|22 hr
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Thu
|HSTruman
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC