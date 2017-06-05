DPS: Man does 100+ MPH on I-10 after ...

DPS: Man does 100+ MPH on I-10 after shooting

19 hrs ago

Tempe Police assisted DPS in arresting a man doing over 100 MPH on I-10 after a shooting in Casa Grande. The Department of Public Safety reports that on June 2 around 9:30 a.m., a man reportedly fired a gunshot at a hotel in Casa Grande.

