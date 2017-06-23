Dermalogica Rolls Out New Skin Care T...

Dermalogica Rolls Out New Skin Care Technology

Dermalogica and The International Dermal Institute launched d-streaming, an online, interactive learning opportunity that will allow more industry professionals to access Dermalogica's post-graduate skin care education. Classes will live-stream via 16 Dermalogica training facilities across the country.

