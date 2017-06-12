Cultural appropriation: Make it illeg...

Cultural appropriation: Make it illegal worldwide, Indigenous advocates say

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

James Anaya, dean of law at the University of Colorado is urging member states of WIPO to make Indigenous cultural appropriation illegal under international law. Indigenous advocates from around the world are calling on a UN committee to make appropriating Indigenous cultures illegal - and to do it quickly.

