Councilor protests bid awarded to mayor's company
Specifically signaling Mayor Doug Nicholls, who owns Core Engineering Group, Councilor Gary Wright voted against a contract that authorized the city administrator to negotiate and execute a one-year contract for on-call professional engineering consultant services. With a 5-1 vote, the council awarded the contract to 10 firms, including the mayor's company, during Wednesday's regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|zeke the pinhead
|2,703
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|chuckles
|1,164
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Dontworryboutit
|2,143
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|heat
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC