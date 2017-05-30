Correction: Mining Mineral Museum story

Correction: Mining Mineral Museum story

In a story May 15 about the Arizona Mining and Mineral Museum, The Associated Press reported erroneously on spending details related to the reopening of the facility. The state will contribute $428,000 per year toward the facility and not have to pay rent.

