Classic films return to the big screen at Harkins Theatres
Harkins Theatres is presenting Ultimate Classics, with special presentations of classic films, 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June for only $5. Films include "Reality Bites," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "Grease" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
