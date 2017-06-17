Classic films return to the big scree...

Classic films return to the big screen at Harkins Theatres

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: San Tan Sun News

Harkins Theatres is presenting Ultimate Classics, with special presentations of classic films, 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June for only $5. Films include "Reality Bites," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "Grease" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

