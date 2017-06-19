Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Ph...

Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix as temps hit 119

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin checks to see if the new bottles of water in a cooler are getting cold enough to hand out to people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool at a hydration station as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. A crew from Juarez Construction sits under their excavator during a break to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... 13 hr OlllllO 3
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 17 hr RN2015go 2,702
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 21 at 4:33AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC