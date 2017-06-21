BWW Review: Autism Is Metaphor In the...

BWW REVIEW: Autism Is Metaphor In THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME ~ A Work Of Astonishing Magnitude If you could walk a mile in the mind of an autistic teenager, visualize the earth and the heavens with crystal clarity, reduce reality to fundamental truths and solve complex algebraic problems, convulse to a simple touch or sound, and charm the daylights out of those you meet with your intelligence and defiant logic ~ you might begin to get inside the skin of Christopher John Francis Boone, the enigmatic and endearing central character of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME .

