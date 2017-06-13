Bronson Pinchot to star in 'Annie' in...

Bronson Pinchot to star in 'Annie' in Tempe

Bronson Pinchot to star in 'Annie' in Tempe 'Perfect Strangers' actor will be joined by 'Glee's' Heather Morris Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2spWOnR Bronson Pinchot - famed for his quirky accents in "Beverly Hills Cop" and TV's "Perfect Strangers" - will be coming to Tempe in January to star in the musical "Annie" as Daddy Warbucks. He will be joined by "Glee" cheerleader Heather Morris and Broadway actress Kaitlin Hopkins in the production by Scottsdale Musical Theater Company, an up-and-coming community troupe looking to raise its profile and expand its audience.

