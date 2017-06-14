'Body recovery' underway near Tempe T...

'Body recovery' underway near Tempe Town Lake

Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police and fire crews were working to recover a body from a portion of the Salt River just east of Tempe Town Lake. 'Body recovery' underway near Tempe Town Lake Police and fire crews were working to recover a body from a portion of the Salt River just east of Tempe Town Lake.

