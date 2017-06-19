At almost 48 degrees Celsius, Phoenix could see the hottest heat it's had in 2 decades
Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
