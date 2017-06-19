At almost 48 degrees Celsius, Phoenix...

At almost 48 degrees Celsius, Phoenix could see the hottest heat it's had in 2 decades

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 13 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 14 hr Pasquali 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 16 hr Tar Wald 2,701
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Sat Truefact 17
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 20 at 9:32AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC