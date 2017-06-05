ASU police warn of flasher on campus

ASU police warn of flasher on campus

Yesterday

TEMPE, AZ - ASU police issued a warning to students to watch out for a man who exposed himself to a female student. The campus police are currently investigating the incident and issued a flyer to alert students of the man.

