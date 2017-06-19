Arizona is so hot right now planes ca...

Arizona is so hot right now planes cana t take off and plastic and paint is melting

A local temperature sign reads 120-degrees as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees , which is has only hit three times in recorded history in Phoenix, the last time 22 years ago.

