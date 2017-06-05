Arizona AG Wants Court to Reinstate B...

Arizona AG Wants Court to Reinstate Ban on Medical Marijuana on College Campuses

14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to review an appeals-court ruling that struck down a ban on medical marijuana on college campuses. In the 15-page petition for review, lawyers for the state claim that the Arizona Legislature had the right to alter the voter-enacted law with a new law signed by former Governor Jan Brewer in 2012 .

