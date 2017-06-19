Alamo Drafthouse Is Coming to Tempe
Attending one of the fun and festive movie parties at the Alamo Drafthouse in south Chandler can feel like a journey to the edge of town. But soon, Valley dwellers will have another option that's more centrally located.
