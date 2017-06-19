Alamo Drafthouse Is Coming to Tempe

Alamo Drafthouse Is Coming to Tempe

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: World News Report

Attending one of the fun and festive movie parties at the Alamo Drafthouse in south Chandler can feel like a journey to the edge of town. But soon, Valley dwellers will have another option that's more centrally located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 16 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 17 hr Pasquali 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 19 hr Tar Wald 2,701
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Sat Truefact 17
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 20 at 9:32AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC