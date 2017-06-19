Air conditioner repairmen in hot demand amid heat wave

Alan Schwandt was rushing to his second job of the day when his phone rang with another desperate Phoenix homeowner calling about a broken air conditioner in the midst of a scorching heat wave. Dressed in gray shorts and navy long-sleeve shirt emblazoned with his company's bright red logo "Alan's Air," Schwandt spent his day quickly crisscrossing the Phoenix metro area to bring relief to flushed residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.