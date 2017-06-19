Air conditioner repairmen in hot demand amid heat wave
Alan Schwandt was rushing to his second job of the day when his phone rang with another desperate Phoenix homeowner calling about a broken air conditioner in the midst of a scorching heat wave. Dressed in gray shorts and navy long-sleeve shirt emblazoned with his company's bright red logo "Alan's Air," Schwandt spent his day quickly crisscrossing the Phoenix metro area to bring relief to flushed residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|6 min
|OlllllO
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|21 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|21 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC