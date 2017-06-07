"It feels like Afghan blood has become really cheap because every time it is spilled, people don't seem to care," organizer Fara Arefi said. #AFGBleeds: ASU students to host vigil for Afghanistan bombing victims "It feels like Afghan blood has become really cheap because every time it is spilled, people don't seem to care," organizer Fara Arefi said.

