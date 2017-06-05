Abandoned newborn found in Tempe groc...

Abandoned newborn found in Tempe grocery store parking lot

1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

An abandoned newborn baby girl was found wrapped in a blanket inside a backpack in the parking lot of a Food City grocery store in Tempe, police said.

