Abandoned Baby Found In Jonas Brothers Backpack Outside Arizona Grocery

Police in Tempe, Arizona, are looking for any information about a baby girl found alive inside a Jonas Brothers backpack Sunday night. A passer-by found the backpack holding the newborn child in a shopping cart in a grocery store parking lot, according to AZFamily.com.

