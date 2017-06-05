Abandoned Baby Found In Jonas Brothers Backpack Outside Arizona Grocery
Police in Tempe, Arizona, are looking for any information about a baby girl found alive inside a Jonas Brothers backpack Sunday night. A passer-by found the backpack holding the newborn child in a shopping cart in a grocery store parking lot, according to AZFamily.com.
