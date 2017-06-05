a Shea s beautifula : An abandoned baby was found in 100-degree heat in a backpack in Arizona
On Monday evening, a person walking through the parking lot of a Tempe, Arizona, grocery store made a surprising discovery: a shopping cart with a Jonas Brothers backpack in it, inside of which there was a baby girl, born just hours earlier. The baby was naked and still had a portion of her umbilical cord attached when the passerby found her, wrapped in a blanket on a night when the temperature was reaching 103 degrees, according to KPHO .
