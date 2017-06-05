A Nearly Perfect Summer Weekend

A Nearly Perfect Summer Weekend

After our cool weather this week, today's temperatures returned to numbers pretty close to normal, around 80. As we head into the weekend, our weather is looking spectacular! Sunshine will be in abundance as afternoons start getting hot. We'll keep the humidity out through Saturday, but you'll begin to notice it Sunday.

