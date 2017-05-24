What are those giant birds in the nei...

What are those giant birds in the neighborhood?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Only in Arizona: Don't be alarmed at first sight, there's no mistaking great blue herons with ducks, owls or seasonal geese. What are those giant birds in the neighborhood? Only in Arizona: Don't be alarmed at first sight, there's no mistaking great blue herons with ducks, owls or seasonal geese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 7 hr NMaranto 1
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) May 22 Scarlet 35
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) May 10 Jo mama 7
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 4
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar '17 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
Test Jan '17 Joe 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC