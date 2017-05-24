What are those giant birds in the neighborhood?
Only in Arizona: Don't be alarmed at first sight, there's no mistaking great blue herons with ducks, owls or seasonal geese. What are those giant birds in the neighborhood? Only in Arizona: Don't be alarmed at first sight, there's no mistaking great blue herons with ducks, owls or seasonal geese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|7 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC