Two shot & killed in Tempe parking lot
Just after 11 p.m. Tempe officers were called to Garden Grove Apartment Homes on 900 West Grove Parkway after a caller reported hearing gunshots. A Tempe Police Department spokesperson confirms to ABC15 upon arrival officers found two people dead inside a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
