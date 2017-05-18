Two shot & killed in Tempe parking lot

Two shot & killed in Tempe parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: ABC15.com

Just after 11 p.m. Tempe officers were called to Garden Grove Apartment Homes on 900 West Grove Parkway after a caller reported hearing gunshots. A Tempe Police Department spokesperson confirms to ABC15 upon arrival officers found two people dead inside a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med... 3 min Joe Smith 1
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,155
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) May 10 Jo mama 7
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC