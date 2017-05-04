Trans comedy 'Hir' at Stray Cat theatre is very now
Trans comedy 'Hir' at Stray Cat theatre is very now When the patriarchy comes down, what comes next? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pKKx9v Prophecy is always easier to spot in hindsight, but it's hard to watch "Hir," Taylor Mac's audacious 2014 dramedy about the gender wars, without seeing a metaphor for America divided in the Trump era. "Hir," which closes the 2016-17 season for Stray Cat Theatre at the Tempe Center for the Arts, is a ruefully funny challenge to gender orthodoxies - including those still emerging on the cultural left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The corruption continues...
|1 hr
|crimeblogger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|16
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 1
|Tim Dog
|2,137
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC