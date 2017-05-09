The region's next big transit project and jobs link is closer to reality
Tempe's desire for a streetcar system along Mill Avenue linking to Marina Heights and other big downtown developments is getting closer and closer to fruition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|20 hr
|GCH
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|23 hr
|pacoisgod
|122
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC