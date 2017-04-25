The long shot: Freshman Democrat Sean Bowie learns the tough lessons of serving in a GOP Senate
The long shot: Freshman Democrat Sean Bowie learns the tough lessons of serving in a GOP Senate The state Senate's longest of long shots discovers the realities of being a Democrat in a Republican world. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pE7vRy Sen. Sean Bowie talks about entering politics to focus on helping public education on April 25, 2017, at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|16
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|chuckles
|1,145
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Tim Dog
|2,137
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Max Zuchowski
|Apr 28
|Kobo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC