The long shot: Freshman Democrat Sean Bowie learns the tough lessons of serving in a GOP Senate The state Senate's longest of long shots discovers the realities of being a Democrat in a Republican world. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pE7vRy Sen. Sean Bowie talks about entering politics to focus on helping public education on April 25, 2017, at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.