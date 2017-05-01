The Aeromobil, a flying supercar is o...

The Aeromobil, a flying supercar is on display as part of the "Top Marques" show in Monaco.

It may still be a while before flying cars , like this Aeromobil model revealed last month in Monaco, are ready for the public, and even then they may be reserved for the uber-rich. Perhaps the biggest issue will be figuring out where, when and how they will be able to take to the skies in compliance with government regulations.

