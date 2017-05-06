Tempe streetcar project to get $50M in federal funds
Tempe streetcar project to get $50M in federal funds The Tempe streetcar project overcame a major hurdle by finally receiving federal funds. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p61UEF Valley Metro officials unveiled three paint options for the Tempe streetcar project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|Fri
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC