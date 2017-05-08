Tempe nonprofit opens new space
Tempe Community Action Agency has opened a new space. The 5,000-square-foot office at 2146 E. Apache Blvd. is named The Norton and Ramsey Center, in honor of TCAA supporters Jenny Norton and Bob Ramsey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,152
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
|Www.azfamily.com
|Sat
|only14me
|2
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Sat
|social security s...
|14
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|Fri
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC