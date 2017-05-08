Shaquille O'Neal says he'll run for sheriff in 2020
NBA Hall of Famer and LSU alumnus Shaquille O'Neal says he's considering a run for sheriff in 2020. Although he didn't clarify to WXIA where he would enter a sheriff race, the 2000 NBA MVP holds residency in Florida and Georgia.
