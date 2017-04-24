Self-driving companies to consumers: Hop in
Test rides in the cars of the future are becoming more available to the public, and are no longer limited to engineers, executives and journalists. Last week, Waymo, Google's autonomous vehicle arm, said it would give Arizona residents access to its self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Lexus RX 450h crossovers for daily use.
