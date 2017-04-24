Self-driving companies to consumers: ...

Self-driving companies to consumers: Hop in

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Automotive News

Test rides in the cars of the future are becoming more available to the public, and are no longer limited to engineers, executives and journalists. Last week, Waymo, Google's autonomous vehicle arm, said it would give Arizona residents access to its self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Lexus RX 450h crossovers for daily use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... 3 hr Well Well 6
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Fri DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Fri DeltaVetWife 19
Max Zuchowski Fri Kobo 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Apr 3 The Media 229
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 4
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar '17 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 30 at 9:53AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC