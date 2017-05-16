Research Study Tests Thinning Agents Used In Vaporizable #Cannabisoil ...
May 16, 2017 A newly-released study by the Medical Marijuana Research Institute, which tested cannabis oil thinning agents, revealed that medium chain triglycerides are among the safest thinning agents available to individuals who vape cannabis. Published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, the study analyzed four cannabis oil thinning agents - propylene glycol [PG], vegetable glycerin [VG], polyethylene glycol 400 [PEG 400], and medium chain triglycerides [MCT] - which were all heated to 230 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature at which the plant's chemical compounds vaporize but do not combust.
