Reports: Bryce Perkins to transfer out of ASU

Did talk to a source close to QB Bryce Perkins and I can confirm earlier reports that Perkins is transferring out of ASU. Perkins, a local product out of Chandler , redshirted his first season in 2015-16 and sat out the 2016-17 season after suffering a neck injury during an offseason practice.

