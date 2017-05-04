Rent Growth Tempers in April, Yardi Matrix Market Report Shows
View the latest Yardi Matrix report . Average U.S. rents rose $3 during the month to $1,314, an increase of 2% but well below the 5.5% growth rate of a year ago and the lowest year-over-year percentage increase since April 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|50 min
|Stacy
|2
|The corruption continues...
|5 hr
|crimeblogger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|Wed
|Gomer
|1
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|16
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 1
|Tim Dog
|2,137
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC