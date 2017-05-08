Remember Cinco de Mayo? We Have Photos

Remember Cinco de Mayo? We Have Photos

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Cinco de Mayo parties were happening in bars and clubs across the Valley on Friday. Here's a look at who was out celebrating at spots in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) 4 hr nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr chuckles 1,152
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun 5150WitASemiTillI... 2,140
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Sun Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) Sun Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com Sat only14me 2
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? May 5 Anon 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC