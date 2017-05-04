Postmates to deliver 10,000 free burr...

Postmates to deliver 10,000 free burritos on Cinco de Mayo in 'burrito-loving' Phoenix

On Friday, May 5, Postmates will deliver free burritos on Cinco de Mayo to the first 10,000 new users who sign up for the app.

