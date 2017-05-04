On Friday, May 5, Postmates will deliver free burritos on Cinco de Mayo to the first 10,000 new users who sign up for the app. Postmates to deliver 10,000 free burritos on Cinco de Mayo in 'burrito-loving' Phoenix On Friday, May 5, Postmates will deliver free burritos on Cinco de Mayo to the first 10,000 new users who sign up for the app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.