Police officer, suspect rushed to hos...

Police officer, suspect rushed to hospitals after shooting in Tempe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

The shooting occurred on a residential street southwest of Rural Road and Alameda Drive. Additional details were not immediately available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) 7 hr Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 21 hr Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) Tue A sinner but is s... 125
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,154
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue Johnny 125
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) May 10 Jo mama 7
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC