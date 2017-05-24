Officials said 37-year-old Alan Donato Feliciano might pose a flight risk and was facing charges including failing to register as a sex offender, aggravated DUI and identity theft. Police: Arizona fugitive who cut off monitoring device sought Officials said 37-year-old Alan Donato Feliciano might pose a flight risk and was facing charges including failing to register as a sex offender, aggravated DUI and identity theft.

