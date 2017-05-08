PD: Recently released prisoner robs 3 banks
A man, whom police say was recently released from prison, robbed three banks in six days in Phoenix and Tempe. Tempe police report that 38-year-old Joseph Bogart Gullie robbed a Mid First Bank in Phoenix near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street on April 25, getting just over $1,100 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|3 hr
|GCH
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|pacoisgod
|122
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|nice
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|chuckles
|1,152
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
|meth addicts (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Barb on Myrtle
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC