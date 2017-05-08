PD: Recently released prisoner robs 3...

PD: Recently released prisoner robs 3 banks

A man, whom police say was recently released from prison, robbed three banks in six days in Phoenix and Tempe. Tempe police report that 38-year-old Joseph Bogart Gullie robbed a Mid First Bank in Phoenix near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street on April 25, getting just over $1,100 in cash.

