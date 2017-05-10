Owners won't be charged in hot apartment death
The Tempe Police Department says the owners of the Santa Fe Court Apartments will not be charged in the death of 49-year-old Priscilla Games. According to the Medical Examiner's report, "acute heat stress" was a contributing factor in her death, and firefighters say her apartment was 113 degrees inside when she was found in August of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|12 hr
|Heleena
|4
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|12 hr
|nory
|230
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|13 hr
|Annay
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|15 hr
|More DNA test
|17
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|15 hr
|Stay Healthy
|7
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|chuckles
|1,153
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Barry Kimmons
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC