Owners won't be charged in hot apartment death

The Tempe Police Department says the owners of the Santa Fe Court Apartments will not be charged in the death of 49-year-old Priscilla Games. According to the Medical Examiner's report, "acute heat stress" was a contributing factor in her death, and firefighters say her apartment was 113 degrees inside when she was found in August of 2016.

