On the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth, a new vision for Taliesin West
With the 150th anniversary of the famed architect's birthday approaching, the foundation that runs his estate and the architectural school in Scottsdale is renewing its commitment to his legacy. On the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth, a new vision for Taliesin West With the 150th anniversary of the famed architect's birthday approaching, the foundation that runs his estate and the architectural school in Scottsdale is renewing its commitment to his legacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|6 hr
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|9 hr
|Roger
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC