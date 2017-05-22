With the 150th anniversary of the famed architect's birthday approaching, the foundation that runs his estate and the architectural school in Scottsdale is renewing its commitment to his legacy. On the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth, a new vision for Taliesin West With the 150th anniversary of the famed architect's birthday approaching, the foundation that runs his estate and the architectural school in Scottsdale is renewing its commitment to his legacy.

