New Amtrak Thruway Shuttle Service in Maricopa

Beginning Monday, May 1, Amtrak will begin operating a Thruway bus connecting service in Maricopa, Arizona for passengers traveling on the Sunset Limited/Texas Eagle service wanting to travel to Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona area. Stagecoach Express will operate the to/from shuttle service on the schedule days the Sunset Limited operates through Maricopa.

