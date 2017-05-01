New Amtrak Thruway Shuttle Service in Maricopa
Beginning Monday, May 1, Amtrak will begin operating a Thruway bus connecting service in Maricopa, Arizona for passengers traveling on the Sunset Limited/Texas Eagle service wanting to travel to Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona area. Stagecoach Express will operate the to/from shuttle service on the schedule days the Sunset Limited operates through Maricopa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
