Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle arrested on suspicion of DUI
Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle arrested on suspicion of DUI Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle was arrested by Tempe Police on suspicion of driving under the influence. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2perhEt Arizona has some of the toughest DUI laws in the U.S. Learn about the laws and how to steer clear of the penalties.
