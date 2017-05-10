Inside Tempe's state-certified water ...

Inside Tempe's state-certified water test lab

ABC15 got an exclusive look at the state-certified lab in Tempe where chemists analyze city water to make sure it's the highest quality and safe to drink. Tempe spokesperson David McNeil says in 2015, the city distributed 15 billion gallons of water to customers in both Tempe and Guadalupe.

