How Ralph Michael Brekan's Film Caree...

How Ralph Michael Brekan's Film Career Colors His Art

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

"I would be on a film set or a stage set," says the sometime actor and former theater technician. "The grips would be throwing away these beautiful gels after every show wrapped," Brekan recalls, referring to the theatrical lighting filters used to change the color of stage lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 15 hr Fuzze 2,138
Paternity test are sexist towards women 15 hr Marissey 15
The Success of Black Wall Street 17 hr Case n point 10
The founding framers 18 hr tad 10
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 18 hr Andy 4
The corruption continues... Thu crimeblogger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,149
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC