Get Your Drinks Delivered in Under an...

Get Your Drinks Delivered in Under an Hour with Three New Phoenix Booze Delivery Apps

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Phoenix New Times

This weekend, you can really amp up your couch-potato game with two new booze delivery services that will make the beer run for you in less time than it would take for you to get dressed and out the door. The goPuff convenience store delivery service is now offering Phoenix residents living in Tempe or in parts of downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale delivery service of everything from toilet paper to frozen pizza, and now, beer and wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is evil 9 hr June 19th 4
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Thu bustawop 6
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) Wed John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,157
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) May 30 Eastside Central 64
Anyone looking for a hook for blues May 29 Mariea888h at gmail 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 01 at 10:34AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC