Free mental health counseling offered in Tempe
Doctors and students at University of Phoenix are trying to erase the stigma of mental health counseling by offering free help to the community. The College of Social Sciences is running a pro-bono clinic on campus where graduate students work with certified doctors to get the experience they need while helping the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC