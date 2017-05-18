Free mental health counseling offered...

Free mental health counseling offered in Tempe

Doctors and students at University of Phoenix are trying to erase the stigma of mental health counseling by offering free help to the community. The College of Social Sciences is running a pro-bono clinic on campus where graduate students work with certified doctors to get the experience they need while helping the community.

