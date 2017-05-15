First book in Debbie Henderson Maesta...

First book in Debbie Henderson Maestas' - Kay and Ray' series published

The first book in Debbie Henderson Maestas' planned series, "Kay and Ray Help a Neighbor: The Good Samaritan" re-envisions the story of the Good Samaritan in a contemporary setting. A young girl named Kay narrates the story of a day her older brother Ray taught her the importance of helping a neighbor in need, exemplifying the Good Samaritan.

