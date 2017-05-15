First book in Debbie Henderson Maestas' - Kay and Ray' series published
The first book in Debbie Henderson Maestas' planned series, "Kay and Ray Help a Neighbor: The Good Samaritan" re-envisions the story of the Good Samaritan in a contemporary setting. A young girl named Kay narrates the story of a day her older brother Ray taught her the importance of helping a neighbor in need, exemplifying the Good Samaritan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|23 hr
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC